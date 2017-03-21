Barry Bonds Joins Giants Front Office

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Giants announced Tuesday that Barry Bonds has joined the organization as a special advisor to president and CEO Larry Baer. Bonds will join Giants camp on Wednesday.

Bonds will represent the organization at community and organizational events in San Francisco and will spend a week in camp. During the season, he will visit the organization's minor league teams to work with prospects.

"I am excited to be back home with the Giants and join the team in an official capacity,” Bonds said in a statement. “San Francisco has always been my home and the Giants will always be my family. I look forward to spending time with the team, young players in the system as well as the Bay Area community.”

Baer said the Giants are "delighted" to make this move, which had been in the works for a while.

”As one of the greatest players of all-time, Barry’s contributions to our organization are legendary," Baer said. "He joins Willie Mays, Willie McCovey, Orlando Cepeda and other distinguished alumni who help advise the club and we look forward to working with him again. ”

Bonds spent the final 15 seasons of his career in San Francisco, hitting 586 home runs for the team. He won seven NL MVP awards and made 14 All-Star teams. He spent last season as the Marlins' hitting coach.