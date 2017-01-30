Bay Area Athletes Take Center Stage at Super Bowl LI

Super 50 LI is upon us. Houston, Texas may be playing host to arguably the biggest sporting spectacle, and the San Francisco 49ers and Oakland Raiders may be out championship contention, but the Bay Area is well represented at this year's rendition of the big game. From one of the greatest quarterbacks to stand behind center to up-and-coming stars, a host of athletes with Bay Area ties will be seeing plenty of action this upcoming Sunday as the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons battle for the Lombardi Trophy.