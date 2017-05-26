Bay Area Bee Keepers in High Demand Following Winter Rains

The year has been buzzing for bee keepers who are trying to keep up with the rise in demand.

Bee keepers say the spike in calls to remove hives from homes and trees are partly due to El Nino rains this year.

Tim, a bee keeper, tells NBC Bay Area his business is up over 400 percent when compared to last year. He refused to provide his last name or company name because he cannot handle any requests for service.

"The valley has more nectar pouring out of it because of the rain," Tim said. "We have way more bloom on trees, many more wildflowers."

For years, farmers have been talking about the colony collapse, bees dying off and the possible catastrophic consequences.

Tim says fungicides have been partly to blame. The drop in pollination has hurt crop production.

This year might be the exception in the Santa Clara Valley.

"Everything is rebounding right," Tim said. "The bees are rebounding. We're seeing a huge increase in nectar flow and that allows bees to reproduce at a very high rate."