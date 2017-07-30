Getty Images File image

When it comes to renting a home, the Bay Area does not appear to be the ideal place to poke around.

That's because multiple Bay Area cities ended up ranked in the bottom half of WalletHub's "Best and Worst Places to Rent" list, which analyzed 150 of the largest rental markets in the United States.

The Bay Area city deemed to be the best place to purchase a rental was San Francisco, according to WalletHub. The city by the bay, which was ranked No. 70 on the list, was followed by San Jose (No. 73), Santa Rosa (No. 75), Fremont (No. 76) and Oakland (No. 148).

For those looking for the optimal location when it comes to renting, the desert seems to be the place to be. Four cities in Arizona — highlighted by Scottsdale, Ariz. at No. 1 — topped the charts as the best places to rent, according to WalletHub.

On the other end of the spectrum, Cleveland, Ohio was determined to be the worst place to rent, according to WalletHub.

WalletHub's analysis examined rental market and affordability factors such as cost of living, size of rentals, historical changes in rental pricing and forecasted pricing changes, among several others. The study also took into account quality of life factors such as job opportunities in an area, weather and neighborhood safety.