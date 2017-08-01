Bay Area Cities Welcome National Night Out - NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Cities Welcome National Night Out

By NBC Bay Area staff

    Neighborhoods are ready. It's National Night Out.

    The 34th annual event across the nation promotes a positive working relationship between communities and police in hopes of keeping neighborhoods safe.

    In addition to a number of block parties scheduled across several Bay Area neighborhoods, there are also larger community events scheduled for certain areas. A list of National Night Out events is listed below: 

    North Bay:

    Sebastopol Fire Department BBQ: 220 S. Main St., Sebastopol

    Rohnert Park City Center Plaza: 475 City Center Dr., Rohnert Park

    Petaluma Target Parking Lot: 401 Kenilworth Dr., Petaluma

    San Francisco:

    Ella Hill Hutch Community Center: 1050 McCallister St., San Francisco

    Bayview Opera House: 4705 Third St., San Francisco

    Peninsula:

    Grundy Park: 586 Cherry Ave., San Bruno

    East Bay:

    Alhambra Christmas Tree Farm: 2647 Reliez Valley Rd., Martinez

    Concord Library: 2900 Salvio St., Concord

    Martinez Block Party: 600 block of Main Street, Martinez

    South Bay:

    Downtown Gilroy: Fifth Street between Eigleberry Street and Monterey Road, Gilroy

