Bay Area Cities Welcome National Night Out

Neighborhoods are ready. It's National Night Out.
The 34th annual event across the nation promotes a positive working relationship between communities and police in hopes of keeping neighborhoods safe.
In addition to a number of block parties scheduled across several Bay Area neighborhoods, there are also larger community events scheduled for certain areas. A list of National Night Out events is listed below:
North Bay:
Sebastopol Fire Department BBQ: 220 S. Main St., Sebastopol
Rohnert Park City Center Plaza: 475 City Center Dr., Rohnert Park
Petaluma Target Parking Lot: 401 Kenilworth Dr., Petaluma
San Francisco:
Ella Hill Hutch Community Center: 1050 McCallister St., San Francisco
Bayview Opera House: 4705 Third St., San Francisco
Peninsula:
Grundy Park: 586 Cherry Ave., San Bruno
East Bay:
Alhambra Christmas Tree Farm: 2647 Reliez Valley Rd., Martinez
Concord Library: 2900 Salvio St., Concord
Martinez Block Party: 600 block of Main Street, Martinez
South Bay:
Downtown Gilroy: Fifth Street between Eigleberry Street and Monterey Road, Gilroy