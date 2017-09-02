Several Bay Area Cities Set Temperature Records for Sept. 2 - NBC Bay Area
WEATHER ALERT: 
Heat Warnings Across Bay Area
OLY-BAY
East Bay

East Bay

The latest news from around the East Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Several Bay Area Cities Set Temperature Records for Sept. 2

By Brendan Weber

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Relentless strong high pressure begins to move to the East later today, so temps near the coast and inner bay may cool a few degrees while most valleys will have to wait longer for more noticeable cooling.

    (Published 2 hours ago)

    No cities in the immediate Bay Area broke all-time high temperature records Saturday, but a host of spots set records for Sept. 2.

    Below is a complete breakdown of areas that recorded new high temperatures for Sept. 2, according to the National Weather Service:

    Calistoga: 112 degrees (previous high of 104 degrees in 1998)

    Healdsburg: 111 degrees (previous high of 110 degrees in 1950)

    Santa Rosa: 110 degrees (previous high of 107 degrees in 1955)

    Kentfield: 106 degrees (previous high of 104 degrees in 1955)

    Half Moon Bay: 83 degrees (previous high of 76 in 2009)

    San Rafael: 105 degrees (previous high of 101 degrees in 1955)

    San Francisco: 102 degrees (previous high of 94 degrees in 1991)

    San Francisco Airport: 104 degrees (previous high of 93 degrees in 1950)

    Oakland Airport: 101 degrees (previous high of 97 degrees in 1950)

    Moffett Field: 106 degrees (previous high of 93 degrees in 2002)

    San Jose: 107 degrees (previous high of 102 degrees in 1950)

    Gilroy: 112 degrees (previous high of 104 degrees in 2002)

    Santa Cruz: 107 degrees (previous high of 93 degrees in 2009)

    Two of those spots — Calistoga and Gilroy — also witnessed temperatures high enough to break all-time highs for the month of September, according to the NWS.

    Moffett Field (106 degrees) and the San Francisco Airport (104 degrees) came close to once again setting all-time records, but they both tied marks set Friday.

    Outside of the Bay Area, Salinas set an all-time high mark of 107 degrees, breaking a record previously set in 1971, according to the NWS. King City sizzled at 115 degrees, breaking an all-time high temperature mark of 113 set in 1955.

    Published 2 hours ago
    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices