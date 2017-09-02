Several Bay Area Cities Set Temperature Records for Sept. 2

No cities in the immediate Bay Area broke all-time high temperature records Saturday, but a host of spots set records for Sept. 2.
Below is a complete breakdown of areas that recorded new high temperatures for Sept. 2, according to the National Weather Service:
Calistoga: 112 degrees (previous high of 104 degrees in 1998)
Healdsburg: 111 degrees (previous high of 110 degrees in 1950)
Santa Rosa: 110 degrees (previous high of 107 degrees in 1955)
Kentfield: 106 degrees (previous high of 104 degrees in 1955)
Half Moon Bay: 83 degrees (previous high of 76 in 2009)
San Rafael: 105 degrees (previous high of 101 degrees in 1955)
San Francisco: 102 degrees (previous high of 94 degrees in 1991)
San Francisco Airport: 104 degrees (previous high of 93 degrees in 1950)
Oakland Airport: 101 degrees (previous high of 97 degrees in 1950)
Moffett Field: 106 degrees (previous high of 93 degrees in 2002)
San Jose: 107 degrees (previous high of 102 degrees in 1950)
Gilroy: 112 degrees (previous high of 104 degrees in 2002)
Santa Cruz: 107 degrees (previous high of 93 degrees in 2009)
Two of those spots — Calistoga and Gilroy — also witnessed temperatures high enough to break all-time highs for the month of September, according to the NWS.
Moffett Field (106 degrees) and the San Francisco Airport (104 degrees) came close to once again setting all-time records, but they both tied marks set Friday.
Outside of the Bay Area, Salinas set an all-time high mark of 107 degrees, breaking a record previously set in 1971, according to the NWS. King City sizzled at 115 degrees, breaking an all-time high temperature mark of 113 set in 1955.