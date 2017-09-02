Several Bay Area Cities Set Temperature Records for Sept. 2

Relentless strong high pressure begins to move to the East later today, so temps near the coast and inner bay may cool a few degrees while most valleys will have to wait longer for more noticeable cooling.

No cities in the immediate Bay Area broke all-time high temperature records Saturday, but a host of spots set records for Sept. 2.

Below is a complete breakdown of areas that recorded new high temperatures for Sept. 2, according to the National Weather Service:

Calistoga: 112 degrees (previous high of 104 degrees in 1998)

Healdsburg: 111 degrees (previous high of 110 degrees in 1950)

Santa Rosa: 110 degrees (previous high of 107 degrees in 1955)

Kentfield: 106 degrees (previous high of 104 degrees in 1955)

Half Moon Bay: 83 degrees (previous high of 76 in 2009)

San Rafael: 105 degrees (previous high of 101 degrees in 1955)

San Francisco: 102 degrees (previous high of 94 degrees in 1991)

San Francisco Airport: 104 degrees (previous high of 93 degrees in 1950)

Oakland Airport: 101 degrees (previous high of 97 degrees in 1950)

Moffett Field: 106 degrees (previous high of 93 degrees in 2002)

San Jose: 107 degrees (previous high of 102 degrees in 1950)

Gilroy: 112 degrees (previous high of 104 degrees in 2002)

Santa Cruz: 107 degrees (previous high of 93 degrees in 2009)



Two of those spots — Calistoga and Gilroy — also witnessed temperatures high enough to break all-time highs for the month of September, according to the NWS.

Moffett Field (106 degrees) and the San Francisco Airport (104 degrees) came close to once again setting all-time records, but they both tied marks set Friday.

Outside of the Bay Area, Salinas set an all-time high mark of 107 degrees, breaking a record previously set in 1971, according to the NWS. King City sizzled at 115 degrees, breaking an all-time high temperature mark of 113 set in 1955.