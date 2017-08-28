Bay Area Companies Taking Up Collections For Harvey Victims

From a few extra bucks at the checkout counter at your local Lucky supermarket to crowdfunding sights on social media, there are many ways the Bay Area is helping victims of the Harvey floods in Texas. Cheryl Hurd reports. (Published Monday, Aug. 28, 2017)

From a few extra bucks at the checkout counter at your local Lucky supermarket to crowdfunding sights on social media, there are many ways the Bay Area is helping victims of the Harvey floods in Texas.

"When a cashier asks, 'Do you want to help the Hurricane Harvey victims?' you’re welcome to donate as much as you want," said Nanette Miranda of Save Mart Cos., the parent for Lucky.

A hundred percent of the proceeds from 69 Lucky stores in the Bay Area will go to Harvey victims through the American Red Cross, Miranda said.

"We do appreciate anything you can help us with," she said.

The money drive started Monday and ends Sept. 4. Shoppers are responding.

"If everyone can just give a small amount, it could go a long way for those poor folks down there," San Ramon resident David Sams said.

Crowdfunding sights such as Global Giving have already raised more than $500,000 with a goal of $2 million.

Large companies such as Apple and Amazon also are collecting donations in partnership with the Red Cross. Chevron already donated $1 million to the Red Cross.

Some small nonprofits also are helping out. Wings of Rescue, based out of Livermore, is chartering evacuation flights for rescued pets from the affected areas.