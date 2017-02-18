House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Rep. Eric Swalwell speak during forums aimed at defending the Affordable Care Act. (Feb. 18, 2017)

Two Bay Area-based members of Congress on Saturday spoke in defense of the Affordable Care Act as President Donald Trump and Republican leadership strive to repeal one of Barack Obama's signature pieces of legislation.

House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi, the representative for California's 12th district, held a forum in San Francisco alongside health care providers and community leaders. The message of the day was centered around listening to stories voiced by those folks personally benefiting from Obamacare.

Pelosi also clamored attendees to do their part in preventing a potential repeal.

"You have to talk to your friends in Republican districts to tell them to call their member of Congress," she said. "The stories are the most persuasive arguments of all."

Across the San Francisco Bay, Rep. Eric Swalwell — speaking to his constituents in the East Bay — descended upon San Leandro for a similar discussion. Swalwell opened his ears to those folks who stand to lose coverage.

"Patients told me that without coverage of the Affordable Care Act, they would be left in financial ruin," he said.

Meanwhile, Republicans continue to piece together a workable plan to repeal the Affordable Care Act, but they remain split on how exactly to accomplish that goal.