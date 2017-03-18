From uprooted trees to ferocious waves, the California coast over the weekend was pummeled by a string of storms. For example, a state park ranger's house at Miramar Beach in San Mateo County is now literally on the edge of a cliff. Kris Sanchez reports. (Published Monday, Jan. 23, 2017)

San Mateo and Napa are among 15 counties statewide that are in line to receive additional federal aid to help repair damage caused by flooding, mudslides and erosion during a wet winter season.

FEMA announced Thursday that the additional emergency funds would be available to repair damage from storms between Jan. 18 and 23.

Canoeing Down the Streets of Guerneville

This is in addition to relief funds approved by President Donald Trump for storm repair in 34 California counties, including Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa and Santa Clara counties. His assistance applies to needs that may have arisen due to heavy rain from Jan. 3 to 12.

Gov. Jerry Brown had issued emergency proclamations for 48 of California’s 56 counties on Jan. 23 to secure funding from the Federal Highway Administration's Emergency Relief Program and Office of Emergency Services. His goal was to help communities rebuild wind- and rain-ravaged homes, roads and infrastructure.

Following Brown's announcement, the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors announced a separate emergency proclamation following the discovery of a sewage pipe that broke in a mudslide. Early estimates of repair costs for the broken pipe alone were up to $3 million.

The storm, which filled the San Francisquito Creek to the sixth highest level since 1998, also resulted in damage to coastal properties in San Mateo County.

Bay City News contributed to this report.

RAW: Drone Footage Shows San Francisquito Creek From the Sky