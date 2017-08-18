Bay Area Faith Leaders March Against White Supremacy

Bay Area faith leaders marched through San Francisco's Mission District unified against white supremacy displayed in Charlottesville, Virginia.

"The violence and hate of these white supremacy groups will not stop us from praising and thanking God for the beautiful diversity of our people," Father Richard Smith of St. John's said during the rally.

A crowd of about 100 gathered at 16th and Mission streets, embracing diversity and rejecting a planned "Patriot Prayer" rally at Crissy Field next weekend. Some are concerned there will be counter protests and violence.

Faith groups are organizing alternative events in hopes of preventing conflict.

"Show you're not going to be complacent to racism and the white supremacy message they are trying to provide to the country," San Francisco-resident Gladys Vilchez said.

The National Park Service initially gave conditional approval to the permit for the Patriot Prayer event, but it is now taking a second look at the application. NPS said it will make a final decision next week.