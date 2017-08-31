Bay Area Gas Prices to Surge After Hurricane Harvey and Solar Eclipse Squeeze Gas Production and Usage

Gas prices in the Bay Area are expected to rise heading into the Labor Day weekend.

As more oil refineries shut down in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, gas production is about a million gallons short of demand, according to Gas Buddy’s petroleum analyst Patrick Dehaan.

Californians are getting squeezed from several angles – expected and unexpected - though we don’t even get our gas from the gulf, he said.

“Part of it from intense demand from the Pacific-Northwest due to the eclipse,” he said, adding that the “everyone’s really stretched thin” in the aftermath of Harvey.

GasBuddy usually tracks cheap gas, but is now helping people in Texas and Louisiana locate gas.

No matter what the prices are, though, Dehaan said 80 percent of travelers won’t change their plans.