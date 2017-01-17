Bay Area Has Mixed Reactions to Chelsea Manning Pardon

President Barack Obama surprised a lot of people with the commutation of Chelsea Manning's 35-year prison sentence. Many in the Bay Area support the move, while others say it's not the way to treat a soldier who betrayed her country.

On Tuesday night, the San Francisco LGBT Center was praising the commutation of the court martialed transgender.

“We applaud President Obama for ending Chelsea Manning's torturous incarceration," the center said in a statement. "Unfortunately, there are thousands of transgender people who continue to be imprisoned without dignity and without proper access to services and health care."

"This administration has been aggressive in prosecuting leaks up till now, more so than previous administrations," one detractor said. "So it didn't seem to fit the mold of what he's done to date."

Manning admitted she sent 700,000 documents and videos to Wikileaks, a move that brought trouble and embarrassment to the Obama administration. She was convicted of espionage and sentenced to 35 years in prison.

One day after his conviction, Private Bradley Manning announced she was a transgender woman named Chelsea, which she says now puts her life at risk in an all-male prison.

Now, after serving seven years, Manning will be released in May.

That sends the wrong message, according to some high-ranking officials in Washington.

Defense Secretary Ash Carter, for one, opposed the commutation, as did many Republican members of Congress.

"I think we ought to set examples and let people know if you're going to do that, you're going to pay a heavy price for it," Sen. Orin Hatch, of Utah, said.

But Manning's attorney says the government has no proof her actions caused loss of life or any specific damage .

"We had secret sessions of the court martial where that would be the place that the government would do that," said attorney David Coombs. "And the answer was no."