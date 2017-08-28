NBC 5 News File image

Sweltering temperatures will once again blanket several cities across the Bay Area Monday as a heat wave continues to beat down on the region.

The hot weather, which has prompted an excessive heat warning for the inland valleys and coastal mountains as well as a heat advisory for cities hugging the San Francisco Bay, has firefighters on high alert.

Expected highs on Monday are expected to top out around 105 to near 110 degrees in the East Bay valleys, according to the National Weather Service. North Bay locations such as Santa Rosa and Napa will also see high temperatures in the triple digits.

In the South Bay, San Jose is expected to reach 96 degrees while Morgan Hill should jump over 100 degrees.

Closer to the bay, cities such as Oakland and Palo Alto will hover between the high-80s to low-90s. Temperatures in San Francisco will reach the high-70s.

For those seeking relief, Half Moon Bay appears to be the coolest Bay Area location with only a forecasted high of 68 degrees.

Firefighters were already out in full force Sunday battling a fire just south of Livermore near Mines Road. Crews were still battling the blaze early Monday.

Another fire also cropped up in Petaluma on Sunday. The blaze scorched about 18 degrees near Bodega Avenue before fire crews were able to gain the upper hand.