The sizzling heat wave that has toasted the Bay Area for multiple days is receding ever so slightly Sunday, bringing much needed relief to some cities not accustomed to the scorching temperatures.

An excessive heat warning remains in effect through 9 p.m. Sunday for the inland valleys and coastal mountain ranges, according to the National Weather Service. That same warning has been downgraded to a heat advisory for the coast and immediate areas surrounding the San Francisco Bay.

Inland areas are expected to peak anywhere from the high 90s to 108 degrees, according to the NWS. Areas along the bay should fluctuate between 85 and 95 degrees while coastal spots will welcome temperatures in the 80s.

The hot weather coupled with smoke lingering over the region has prompted officials to declare a fourth-straight Spare the Air Alert for Sunday.

Weather officials are reminding people to properly prepare for the hot weather to both prevent wildfires and heat-related illnesses. Folks should limit outdoor activity during the hottest parts of the day, drink plenty of water and hang out in air conditioned areas. Pet owners should also keep a watchful eye on their companions, making sure their animal friends have adequate water and access to cool locations.

Bay Area residents are also asked to limit pollution-causing activities, such as driving and mowing the lawn. Those who are sensitive to unhealthy air are also encouraged to stay indoors.

Hazy skies filled with smoke will likely linger throughout the Labor Day weekend, according to the Bay Area Air Quality Management District.