What began as a vacation to celebrate a Bay Area couple's first wedding anniversary ended in tragedy, Jared Tucker’s family said, when the 32-year-old was killed in Thursday’s terror attack in Barcelona.

Tucker's father, who lives in Martinez, told NBC Bay Area on Friday that his daughter-in-law, Heidi Nunes, has identified her husband's remains at a Spanish morgue.

The Walnut Creek couple visited Paris and Venice before arriving in Barcelona, Nunes said Thursday. They were walking in the Catalan city's Las Ramblas shopping district when Nunes decided to look at some jewelry while Tucker went to use the bathroom.

Moments later, a van veered onto the promenade and barreled down the busy walkway in the city center Thursday, swerving back and forth as it mowed down pedestrians and turned a picturesque tourist destination into a bloody killing zone. Fourteen people were killed.



"Next thing I know there’s screaming, yelling," Nunes told NBC News. "I got pushed inside the souvenir kiosk and stayed there hiding while everybody kept running by screaming, and then the police eventually made us evacuate."

Nunes had said she hadn't seen or heard from Tucker, a 34-year-old construction worker, since the deadly attack. She told NBC News Thursday that she was aware of a picture circulating online appearing to show her husband looking injured and being helped by a stranger.

She said she had reached out to the U.S. embassy in Spain for help and had called local hospitals searching for him.

A State Department official told NBC News Friday morning that one American was killed and another was missing. The State Department had not confirmed Tucker is the American who died. Spanish authorities, who said that an estimated 100 people have been injured, noted that several casualties have yet to be identified.

Spanish police intensified their manhunt for an unknown number of suspects still on the loose Friday. They shot and killed five people early Friday who were wearing fake bomb belts as they attacked the seaside resort of Cambrils with a speeding car. Police also arrested four others believed linked to the Cambrils attack and the carnage Thursday on the famous Barcelona promenade.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.