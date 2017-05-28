Bay Area Events to Honor U.S. Military Members

Getty Images File image

Joining the rest of the nation Monday, folks in the Bay Area will take time to pay their respects to past, present and future U.S. military service men and women at a variety of Memorial Day events.

Here is a list of just some of the local events dedicated to veterans and their families:

San Francisco



San Francisco's 149th Memorial Day Commemoration: Event begins at 10:30 a.m. at the Presidio Officers' Club. A 21-gun salute and a grand march with veterans will highlight the event. Ret. Gen. Karl Eikenberry, the former U.S. ambassador to Afghanistan, and poet laureate Dana Gioia will also speak.



South San Francisco

Vietnam Veterans Procession & Memorial Day Ceremony: Event beings at 9:30 a.m. at Fire Station 61. Vietnam veterans will march from the fire station to the eternal flame sculpture at Orange Memorial Park.



Alameda

Memorial Day Ceremony Aboard the USS Hornet Sea, Air and Space Museum: Events begins at 11 a.m. at the USS Horney Museum. A wreath casting ceremony will highlight the event.



San Jose

Memorial Day Ceremony: Event begins at 11 a.m. at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Medal of Honor recipient James Livingston is slated to speak.

San Rafael

Memorial Day Program: Event begins at 10 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial Auditorium. A keynote address by Tom Tarantino, a Balkan and Middle Eastern conflict veteran, will highlight the event.

Danville

Memorial Day Ceremony: Event begins at 10:30 a.m. at Oak Hill Park. Congressional Medal of Honor Recipient Maj. James Taylor will deliver a keynote address.



Livermore

"Wings of Freedom" Tour: Event begins at 10 a.m. at Livermore Airport. World War II aircraft will be on display.

Hillsborough

Memorial Day Parade and Music Festival: Event begins at 10:30 a.m. at town hall. The parade will continue to Hillsborough North School.

Aside from these events, members of the military and veterans are eligible for additional discounts at stores and restaurants.

