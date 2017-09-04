Bay Area Politicians Slam Expectation of DACA Withdrawal

Hundreds of immigration advocates and supporters attend a rally and march to Trump Tower in support of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program also known as DACA on August 30, 2017 in New York City. Immigrants and advocates across the country are waiting to hear President Donald Trump's decision on whether he will keep DACA which allows young people who immigrated to the U.S. as children to temporarily escape deportation and receive other benefits, started under President Barack Obama in 2012.

The possibility that protections could come to an end for young immigrants in the United States triggered sharp responses from Bay Area politicians.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, Senator Dianne Feinstein and San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee have lashed out at President Donald Trump after finding out that the commander in chief is expected to dismantle the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program — but with a six-month delay, sources told NBC News.

DACA has given approximately 800,000 young undocumented immigrants the opportunity to stay in the country and work legally in the U.S. in the form of two-year, renewable work permits.

If President Trump follows through, Congress is expected to use the six-month delay window to decide whether it wants to address the status of the legislation, sources told the Associated Press.

Pelosi issued a statement Monday urging leaders of Congress to protect those directly benefiting from the program.

"President Trump’s decision to end DACA should break the hearts and offend the morals of all who believe in justice and human dignity," part of her statement read. "This cruel act of political cowardice deals a stunning blow to the bright young DREAMers and to everyone who cherishes the American Dream."

Lee, in a statement issued Monday, said that doing away with DACA would "continue to divide our community and tear families apart."

"This is an entire generation of young people — approximately 800,000 people — who have only known America as their home," part of his statement read. "They are hard-working individuals and diligent students who only aspire to achieve their dreams of educational excellence and economic prosperity. Their families fled to America from war-torn countries and dire economic straits because they saw this country as a place of refuge and hope. To punish them for seeking a better life is unconscionably cruel."

Prior to Monday, Sen. Feinstein took to Twitter and pledged her support for DACA on multiple occasions.

"There are more #DACA recipients in California than in any other state," one of her tweets read. "We stand with them. We have their backs. #HereToStay"

The Associated Press contributed to this report.