Instead of heading back to California as originally planned, engines used by East Bay urban search and rescue teams aiding in Hurricane Harvey recovery efforts were redirected to Mississippi on Wednesday.

Between 45 and 50 Bay Area personnel are preparing to head to the southern state — where they will be connected with their equipment and engines — and remain on standby as Irma, the most powerful hurricane in recorded history makes a beeline for the United States.

Hurricane Irma is persisting as a "potentially catastrophic" Category 5 storm, packing maximum sustained winds of 185 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center. It began its path of destruction in the Caribbean on Wednesday, whalloping houses, cars and boats.

Forty-seven Bay Area firefighters who have been helping with water rescue efforts in Texas arrived home late Monday.

Firefighter rescure crews from across the Bay Area who were sent to Texas to help Hurricane Harvey victims returned home Monday night to a rousing ovation as well as hugs and kisses at Oakland International Airport. (Published Monday, Sept. 4, 2017)

The returning heroes were greeted with spontaneous applause as they arrived in the airport terminal after working 14-hour days to ease some of the misery from Hurricane Harvey. It is unclear if they will be mobilized and sent back east.

