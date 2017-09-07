A Bay Area search and rescue team that returned from Texas on Monday is now on a flight heading toward Florida as Hurricane Irma looms.
The 80-member California Task Force 4 worked 14-hour days to ease some of the misery from Hurricane Harvey, and helped rescue not only people, but also cattle, horses, dogs, cats and birds.
Less than 48 hours later, the same unit was asked to prepare for redeployment.
Fifty-two personnel from 18 agencies on Thursday boarded a flight out of Oakland, which took them first to Atlanta and then to a military base on the Florida-Georgia border.
Another 27 task force members, who were driving from Texas to the Bay Area, made it to New Mexico on Wednesday before being rerouted. One member, who happened to be in Atlanta, is also en route to Florida. Everyone will connect at the base and await instructions.
The group's equipment will include four rescue boats, tool for breaching and shoring up collapsed structures, audio and visual aid for finding trapped survivors, and four K-9 teams. While most members belong to East Bay fire departments, the team also includes two civil engineers and two doctors.
When asked how the group prepares for something that is utterly unpredictable, Dr. Neil Jayasekara replied: "Years of preparation."
As of Thursday, Irma, one of the most powerful hurricanes in recorded history, has claimed 6 lives as it barreled across the Caribbean, officials say.
The Bay Area is also offering other kinds of support.
Second Harvest Food bank in San Jose is part of a nationwide network getting ready to ship out more food to victims of Hurricane Harvey. The group is now preparing for Irma.
Separately, PG&E is getting ready to send roughly 100 employees — line workers, equipment operators and support staff — to Florida on Friday. The goal is to get the crews on the ground so they can help local power workers respond to the havoc Irma is expected to wreak on parts of the state.
Bay Area crews will carry some equipment, but plan to use Florida power trucks to do repair work.