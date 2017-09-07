A Bay Area search and rescue team that returned from Texas on Monday is now on a flight heading toward Florida as Hurricane Irma looms. Rick Boone reports.

A Bay Area search and rescue team that returned from Texas on Monday is now on a flight heading toward Florida as Hurricane Irma looms.

The 80-member California Task Force 4 worked 14-hour days to ease some of the misery from Hurricane Harvey, and helped rescue not only people, but also cattle, horses, dogs, cats and birds.

Less than 48 hours later, the same unit was asked to prepare for redeployment.



Fifty-two personnel from 18 agencies on Thursday boarded a flight out of Oakland, which took them first to Atlanta and then to a military base on the Florida-Georgia border.

Another 27 task force members, who were driving from Texas to the Bay Area, made it to New Mexico on Wednesday before being rerouted. One member, who happened to be in Atlanta, is also en route to Florida. Everyone will connect at the base and await instructions.

RAW: California Task Force 4 Heading Back from Oakland to Assist Hurricane Irma

California Task Force 4 arrived in the Bay Area late Monday after assisting in rescue efforts in flooded Texas. A little over two days later, the urban search and rescue team is being redeployed, this time to aid in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma. (Published 2 hours ago)

The group's equipment will include four rescue boats, tool for breaching and shoring up collapsed structures, audio and visual aid for finding trapped survivors, and four K-9 teams. While most members belong to East Bay fire departments, the team also includes two civil engineers and two doctors.

When asked how the group prepares for something that is utterly unpredictable, Dr. Neil Jayasekara replied: "Years of preparation."

Bay Area Task Force Returns From Texas Only to Be Redeployed Due to Irma

California Task Force 4 arrived in the Bay Area late Monday after assisting in rescue efforts in flooded Texas. A little over two days later, the urban search and rescue team is being redeployed, this time to aid in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma. Bob Redell reports. (Published Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017)

As of Thursday, Irma, one of the most powerful hurricanes in recorded history, has claimed 6 lives as it barreled across the Caribbean, officials say.

The Bay Area is also offering other kinds of support.

Second Harvest Food bank in San Jose is part of a nationwide network getting ready to ship out more food to victims of Hurricane Harvey. The group is now preparing for Irma.

About 100 PG&E Employees to Travel to Florida, Offer Support as Hurricane Irma Looms

PG&E is getting ready to send roughly 100 Bay Area-based employees — line workers, equipment operators and support staff — to Florida on Friday. The goal is to get the crews on the ground so they can help local power workers after Irma moves on, potentially leaves parts of the state in darkness. Rick Boone reports. (Published Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017)

Separately, PG&E is getting ready to send roughly 100 employees — line workers, equipment operators and support staff — to Florida on Friday. The goal is to get the crews on the ground so they can help local power workers respond to the havoc Irma is expected to wreak on parts of the state.

Bay Area crews will carry some equipment, but plan to use Florida power trucks to do repair work.