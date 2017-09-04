Rescue crews from the Bay Area arrive home at Oakland International Airport on Monday after aiding victims of Hurricane Harvey in Texas. (Sept. 4, 2017)

Some of the Bay Area firefighters who have been helping with water rescue efforts in Texas in response to flooding from Hurricane Harvey arrived home late Monday.

A total of 47 personnel flew home to Oakland International Airport on Southwest Airlines and touched down about a little after 7 p.m., according to Aisha Knowles of the Alameda County Fire Department.

The remaining 26 firefighters are driving back with the equipment and are expected to arrive Thursday or Friday, Knowles said.

The team consists of firefighters from central San Mateo County, Palo Alto, San Mateo, San Jose, South San Francisco and the Menlo Park Fire District. It was sponsored by the latter district, which is headed by Chief Harold Schapelhouman.