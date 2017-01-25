Is your house earthquake ready?

Those who answer no to that question may be able get some help from the state through a program called Earthquake Brace + Bolt.

Residents in several Bay Area cities near major faults are eligible, including Berkeley, Hayward, El Cerrito, Oakland, Burlingame, Colma, Daly City, Millbrae, Redwood City, San Bruno, San Francisco, San Mateo and Woodside.

Homeowners have the next 30 days to apply for funding toward a seismic retrofit.

It will keep homes attached to their foundations during the next major earthquake.

Registration, which is open through Feb. 27, can be done through the program's website.