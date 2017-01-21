Calm Before the Storm: Bay Area Braces for Third Round of Rain | NBC Bay Area
WEATHER ALERT: 
Flood Warnings in Santa Clara, Sonoma Co.
Calm Before the Storm: Bay Area Braces for Third Round of Rain

By NBC Bay Area staff

    The Bay Area on Saturday experienced a brief break from widespread soggy and blustery conditions, but a third system in a series of storms is expected to arrive by the evening hours.

    The impending storm, which is expected to batter the region beginning late Saturday, has triggered a number of serious weather warnings. A flood warning is in effect for Santa Clara and Solano counties. High wind warnings have also been implemented across nearly every Bay Area county.

    High winds on Saturday night and early Sunday could fluctuate anywhere from 30 to 50 mph. Gusts could peak near 60 mph.

    Folks along the California Coast are also being alerted to a high surf warning. Large breaking waves reaching 25 to 30 feet on Saturday are expected to pound shorelines from Sonoma to Monterey counties. The high surf warning is scheduled to expire at 3 p.m. on Sunday.

    Published 57 minutes ago | Updated 56 minutes ago
