Astronomical Excitement: Bay Area Welcomes Solar Eclipse

LIVE VIDEO of Monday's total solar eclips from NASA Television and locations across the country will be available on NASA's website.

The time has finally come. Millions of people across the United States on Monday are halting the start of the workweek to glue their eyes to sky as the moon briefly takes the spotlight away from the sun.

For the first time in nearly 40 years, a solar eclipse is visible in the United States, sending astronomy enthusiasts and curious onlookers into a tizzy of astronomical excitement that has been brewing for weeks, months and even years.

Bay Area Prepares for Rare Solar Eclipse

Monday morning, everyone will be paying attention to the rare solar eclipse. People will gather all over the Bay Area to follow the action. Joe Rosato Jr. reports. (Published Friday, Aug. 18, 2017)

The Bay Area is not in the path of totality this go around, but folks in the region will be able catch portions of the eclipse between 9:01 a.m and 11:37 a.m. with the peak of the eclipse occurring around 10:16 a.m. Roughly 75 percent of the sun will be hidden by the moon at that time.

Here are some facts about the upcoming eclipse:

What is a solar eclipse?



According to NASA, a solar eclipse occurs when the moon moves in front of the sun, creating a barrier between the two orbs. The eclipse this year will last no more than three minutes in its totality. Along with being able to see the sun completely covered, viewers will be exposed to a partial eclipse as well. This will display the moon’s movements as it blocks out the sun.

Staying Safe During the Solar Eclipse

Eye protection is key for those attempting to catch a glimpse of Monday's solar eclipse. Bob Redell reports. (Published 4 hours ago)

Where can the solar eclipse be seen?

The total eclipse in America will be visible in 14 different states, according to NASA. Although California is omitted from this list (The last occurrence in California was 128 years ago), those wanting to experience have travelled to Oregon. Other states where the complete solar eclipse can be seen are Idaho, Wyoming, Nebraska and Montana. The last location to be passed through is South Carolina.

People who reach some of the gatherings will need special glasses to view the solar eclipse. Only when the moon is completely covering the sun can spectators remove their glasses.

All You Need to Know About Watching the Solar Eclipse

For the first time in 40 years, a solar eclipse will be visible in the United States, and it has more than just astronomy fanatics in a frenzy of excitement. Mark Matthews, Christie Smith and Rob Mayeda report. (Published Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017)

Can’t make it to the eclipse?

If you can't make the trek to other neighboring states for the eclipse, areas within the Bay will be hosting parties to celebrate.

Places like San Francisco's Exploritorium will have composer Wayne Grimm give a live performance of his composition accompanied by the Kronos Quartet during the solar eclipse. The composition will use homemade software that converts real-time data from the eclipse into soundscapes.

"It'll look at the brightness, it'll look at the color," said Grim. "It'll look at the actual movement you see."

Grim's performance will last the three-hour duration of the eclipse and is already sold out.

Here's a list of other Bay Area solar eclipse viewing parties.

Where to buy solar glasses?

Viewing the sun directly without proper solar glasses can cause injury to your eyes, here' s a list of stores currently selling them.

If you're looking to stay home and throw your own party, NASA will be live streaming the event from locations across the country as well.

USPS Unveils Solar Eclipse Forever Stamp

If you haven't been able to find a pair of those coveted eclipse glasses, you can still have your own personal solar eclipse experience with a total eclipse of the sun forever stamp. The commemorative stamp was unveiled in June and is selling fast. The stamps were printed with special ink that is activated by heat. When you press your finger on the image, it slowly converts to the moon. When the stamp cools, it goes back to the eclipse image. (Published 3 hours ago)

If looking to grab memorabilia of the event, the US Postal Service has released a stamp set of the total solar eclipse. The exclusive sheet holds 16 individual stamps that reveal the moon when a finger is placed on the image of the eclipse, heating up the stamp. The original photograph will reappear once the stamp has cooled. The reverse side holds the path of the eclipse across the United States.