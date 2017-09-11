In this raw video, some popular former Bay Area athletes, such as Terrell Owens, Natalie Coughlin and J.T. Snow, got together with some of the best Indy Car drivers in the world Monday to race go-karts for a good cause. (Published 42 minutes ago)

Some popular former Bay Area athletes got together with some of the best Indy Car drivers in the world Monday to race go-karts for a good cause.

On the anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, the groups gathered at K1 Speed in South San Francisco to do some karting and raise funds for the families of fallen Navy SEALs.

Indy Racing League drivers JR Hildebrand and Alexander Rossi were on hand. Among the Bay Area legends were former 49ers receiver Terrell Owens, former Giants first baseman J.T. Snow, former Sharks captain Owen Nolan and Olympic gold medalist Natalie Coughlin.

Owens and Snow were known for their agility on the field, but that wasn't the case Monday as they collided with each other on the race course.

Watch Live Category 4 Hurricane Irma Bearing Down on Florida Keys

"Yeah, yeah, that was a piece of cake," Owens said. "I've gone across the middle a few times here and there, taken a couple licks. ... For a split second, you really don't know what's happening until you kind of, as I saw, the tires roll off my shoulders. But yeah, accidents happen."

Proceeds from the friendly competition benefited the SEAL Legacy Foundation, which provides support for families of wounded and fallen SEALs as well as educational assistance for SEALs and their families.

"That is the calling, September 11th, of just about everyone, every SEAL when we're forward on the battlefield or we're home training, of why we do what we do," founder Jon Dalton said.

Just like in their playing days, Nolan and Coughlin held nothing back.

"They're quick for sure," Nolan said. "And to have all these athletes out here; you know, we might be all retired, but that competitive edge never goes away. So we're rubbing each other out there, trying to get every inch we can."

Coughlin, a 12-time Olympic medalist swimmer, was the only woman out there.

"I was looking on the roster, and I was a little surprised I was the only female. But I'm used to it," Coughlin said. "I was the only female on an all-male team for four years, so I can hold my own with a bunch of dudes."

Despite being taken out by Snow, T.O.'s team was the winner.