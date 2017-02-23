Juliana Bellissimo, 14, has been commuting to and from the Westlake School for the Performing Arts in Daly City five days a week. This weekend, the aspiring dancer got an exciting surprise. (Published Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017)

Students from the Westlake School for the Performing Arts in Daly City claimed top ranking spots at the Youth America Grand Prix (YAGP) regional competition, a high-stakes ballet competition with regional events in six countries and 14 cities nationwide.

"I dance around 20 hours a week," Juliana Bellissimo, 14, said at a practice with her instructor Wednesday. "It's something I don't think a lot of people understand, to devote a lot of time and sacrifice for it, but it's something I love doing."

The aspiring dancer commutes two hours to the studio five days a week for her routine, a skill that earned her the title of a Youth Grand Prix regional winner.

"I would really like to be a professional dancer," Bellissimo said, adding that while she decided she won't travel to New York City for YAGP finals this year.

She wasn’t the only one from Westlake School for the Performing Arts to be given a prestigious honor by the organization.

Fellow dancer, Michelle Lin, 11, also claimed the 'Hope Award,' a high honor for those too young to officially compete in the finals.

Hundreds of dancers age 9 to 19 from around the region competed in San Francisco's multi-day regional competition with several coming from the Westlake School for the Performing Arts, one of three schools awarded the "Outstanding School Award."

Alyssa Viray, Baylie Ruiz Elizabeth Nip, Emily Moeller, Ethan Rualo, Hailey Rozzano-KeefeKiera Dorman, Jonacy Montero, Mahalaya Tintiangco-Cubales, Mia Hall, Parker Rozzano-Keefe, Sabrina Yap, Summer Brown also receiving ranks.