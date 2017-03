Bay Area tech workers walked out on the job Tuesday in protest of President Donald Trump. (March 14, 2017)

Bay Area tech workers walked out Tuesday in protest of President Donald Trump.

A rally organized by the "Tech Stands Up To Trump" group started at 2 p.m. at King Plaza in Palo Alto. The demonstration is expected to last until 6 p.m.

The group's Facebook event page expects over 1,500 people to attend.

