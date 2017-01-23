Bay Area Unites for Women's March

In what is being called one of the largest demonstrations in U.S. history, droves of people clad in pink, pointy-eared "pussyhats" marched all over the country, and world, as part of the Women's March. That includes people in the Bay Area, who came out in force on Saturday to challenge President Donald Trump. But it wasn't a protest, organizers say. It was a rally to champion women's rights, civil rights and human rights. An estimated 200,000 demonstrators marched in San Francisco and Oakland combined, and about 25,000 walked in the streets of San Jose. Smaller cities, including Redwood City, Pacifica and Walnut Creek, participated, too.