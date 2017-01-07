After a two-day break from wet weather, Bay Area residents are bracing for another storm this weekend expected to bring heavy rain and possible flooding. Jeff Ranieri, Cheryl Hurd and Rick Boone report. (Published Friday, Jan. 6, 2017)

'We Haven't Seen Rain Like This in a Long Time': Bay Area Braces for Weekend Storm

Bay Area residents are hunkering down this weekend as a powerful storm is expected to wallop the region with heavy rain and possible flooding.

The storm is expected to bring rain beginning Saturday morning into the evening, with the heaviest rain and flood potential on Sunday. A flash flood watch for the entire Bay Area will go into effect beginning at 6 p.m. on Saturday before expiring at 9 p.m. on Sunday.

The latest forecast calls for rain totals likely around two to four inches for lower elevations, NBC Bay Area Chief Meteorologist Jeff Ranieri said. Higher elevations of the Santa Cruz Mountains could see more than six inches of rain this weekend.

Rivers, creeks and streams could rise to near flood stage, Ranieri said.

Officials have set up sand bag stations for residents throughout the Bay Area, especially in at-risk locations.

"We're giving them a shovel and the sand and showing them how to fill them up,'' said Jason Hoppin, a Santa Cruz County spokesman. "We haven't seen rain like this in a long time.''

The heavy rains come as California enters a sixth year of drought, starting in October with more rain falling than in three decades, mostly in Northern California. Los Angeles is experiencing the wettest winter in six years, forecasters said.

