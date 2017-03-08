Some women stayed home from work, joined rallies or wore red to demonstrate their economic clout Wednesday as part of a multitude of International Women's Day events held around the globe.

"A Day Without a Woman" protests in the U.S. were put together by organizers of the vast women's marches that drew more than 1 million Americans into the streets the day after President Donald Trump's inauguration.

It was more of the same in San Francisco.

A large crowd participating in "A Day Without a Woman" gathered on the steps of City Hall at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

"It’s important for me to be out because it’s important to just show support in things I believe in," said Daphne Duong, who attended the strike with her manager. "Obviously with the whole political atmosphere, it’s important to come out and be active in your local community."

On the flip side, Miwenn Rengault participated with her employees.

"Eighty percent of our task force are women so when we heard about it, we were like, 'Yeah, that’s obvious. We need to do something. We need to go. We need to show support.'"

Female Contributions Celebrated at 'A Day Without a Woman'

Spokeswoman Cassady Findlay said organizers for "A Day Without a Woman" were inspired by the recent "Day Without an Immigrant" protests held last month. She said the action is aimed at highlighting the effect of women on the country's socio-economic system and demonstrating how the paid and unpaid work of women keeps households, communities and economies running.

To that end, Eshelle Young decided that her daughter could miss school to be part of history.

"I thought it was important to bring her out of school so she can just realize how important it is to have ... gender equality, how women really work hard and we should be treated the same as men as far as getting paid equally," she said.

From San Francisco to San Jose, here is a quick look at some of the 'Day Without A Woman' rallies and 'International Women’s Day' strikes planned today:

San Francisco: A ‘Day Without a Woman’ rally will take place from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. outside San Francisco City Hall, and will be followed by an ‘International Women’s Day’ strike from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Justin Herman Plaza at 1 Market St.

Berkeley: An 'International Women’s Day’ strike will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Lower Sproul Plaza on the UC Berkeley Campus.

San Jose: A ‘Day Without A Woman’ rally will go from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. outside San Jose City Hall at 200 East Santa Clara St.

Santa Cruz: A ‘Day Without A Woman’ rally will be organized in the Louden Nelson Community Center at 301 Center St. from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Oakland: An 'International Women’s Day’ strike will last from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. outside Oakland City Hall at 1 Frank H. Ogawa Plaza.

Pacifica: From 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., people will participate in a candlelight walk from Linda Mar Beach to Rockaway Beach and back. The walk will begin at 5000 Pacific Coast Highway.

Check back for updates on this developing story.