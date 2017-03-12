Bay Bridge Bike Path Adjusts Hours Amid Daylight Saving Time

The hours that the Bay Bridge bicycle/pedestrian path will be open will change Sunday because of daylight saving time, Caltrans officials said.

People will be able to walk or pedal on the path on the eastern span of the bridge between 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. starting Sunday.

The hours are applicable only to weekends and holidays because the path must be closed during the week as work is done on Yerba Buena Island and the old eastern span is demolished, according to Caltrans.