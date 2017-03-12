Bay Bridge Bike Path Adjusts Hours Amid Daylight Saving Time | NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
East Bay

East Bay

The latest news from around the East Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Bay Bridge Bike Path Adjusts Hours Amid Daylight Saving Time

By Bay City News

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    NBC Bay Area
    File image

    The hours that the Bay Bridge bicycle/pedestrian path will be open will change Sunday because of daylight saving time, Caltrans officials said.

    People will be able to walk or pedal on the path on the eastern span of the bridge between 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. starting Sunday.

    The hours are applicable only to weekends and holidays because the path must be closed during the week as work is done on Yerba Buena Island and the old eastern span is demolished, according to Caltrans.

    Published 49 minutes ago | Updated 30 minutes ago
    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices