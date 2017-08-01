Bay Bridge Series: Giants' Bats Explode in Win Over A's

OAKLAND, CA - AUGUST 01: Nick Hundley #5 of the San Francisco Giants is congratulated by Brandon Crawford #35 after Hundley hit a two-run homer against the Oakland Athletics in the top of the first inning at Oakland Alameda Coliseum on August 1, 2017 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

OAKLAND — Bruce Bochy was a bit cryptic before Tuesday’s game, saying staffers would meet Wednesday to discuss playing time over the final two months. This was a good night, then, to break out the big bat.

The Giants scored 10 runs on 14 hits at the Coliseum, tying this midseason Bay Bridge Series. They won 10-4. Here are five more things to know:

—- The Giants jumped on Sean Manaea for five runs in the first. Nick Hundley’s blast was the capper, and some sloppy defense from Yonder Alonso at first base helped. The five-run first was the lineup’s first since 2014.

—- The Giants matched their season-high with three homers. Hundley went deep early, Brandon Belt hit a solo shot in the fourth, and Hunter Pence lofted a three-run shot in the sixth that gave the Giants a six-run lead. Belt’s homer was his 17th; he’s one away from tying his career-high.

—- Kelby Tomlinson took advantage of the rare start in left field, getting a single in the first and triple to lead off the sixth. He scored both times. The Giants don’t really view Tomlinson as a starter anywhere, but man, that’s a nice piece of the bench.

—- Jeff Samardzija was far from his best, but he got through eight innings. That’s what he does, even on the rougher nights. Samardzija has gone at least seven innings in 10 of his 22 starts. This was the third time he went eight full innings.

—- Stay hot, Gorkys Hernandez. He kicked off the game with a double and later added a single. Hernandez also made a nice running catch in center field.