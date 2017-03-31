Gilbert Baker, the man who created the iconic rainbow-hued symbol of gay rights, died on Friday.

The 65-year-old artist and civil rights activist died of natural causes in New York City, according a press release.

Baker designed the now-familiar flag in 1978, after being approached by San Francisco Supervisor Harvey Milk. The beloved flag has since come to represent the gay community worldwide.

A vigil for Baker is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Castro and Market streets in San Francisco. City officials also lowered the rainbow flag that billows over the entrance to City Hall to half-mast.

In a statement released Friday, Mayor Ed Lee described Baker as a “trailblazer for LGBT rights, a powerful artist and a true friend to all who knew him.”

“At a time of great uncertainty in the LGBT community, Gilbert’s act of sewing together multicolored materials unified and empowered individuals across the country, helping to bring them together under a common cause,” he wrote.

Lee added that to him the rainbow flag is more than a mere symbol.

“It is the embodiment of the LGBT community, and it has become a source of solace, comfort and pride for all those who look upon it,” he said.

Other San Francisco leaders echoed their grief at Baker's passing.

Supervisor Scott Weiner credited him with helping to "define the modern [LGBT] movement."

Jeff Sheehy, another member of the city's board of supervisors, called Baker a "hero" and the "LGBT community's Betsy Davis."

"The kid from Kansas was inspired by his own over the rainbow experience in 1978. The 8 color flag which later became the 6 color flag is now the global symbol for the LGBT community. Gilbert was a master of political theatre and the core of his personal being was artistry. The rainbow flag will always be his greatest work of art," Sheehy wrote in a statement.

