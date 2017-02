A body was pulled from the San Lorenzo River in Ben Lomond. (Feb. 19, 2017)

A 46-year-old man's body on Saturday was pulled from the San Lorenzo River near Ben Lomond, police said.

A swift water rescue team managed to locate the body, which was trapped between trees, and secure it, according to police.

Authorities with the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Department are investigating the cause of death at this time.

An autopsy is expected to be released later this week, according to police.