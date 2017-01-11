Benicia Declares State of Emergency, Closes 11 Streets | NBC Bay Area
WEATHER ALERT: 
Flood Warnings In North, East, South Bays
NBC_OTS_BAY1
East Bay

East Bay

The latest news from around the East Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Benicia Declares State of Emergency, Closes 11 Streets

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    NBC Bay Area
    Park Road in Benicia was one of 11 streets the city closed because of flooding. Jan. 11, 2017

    The city of Benicia early Wednesday morning declared a local state of emergency because of the storm battering the waterside city of Solano County in located along the north bank of the Carquinez Strait.

    The city sent out the notice at 1:20 a.m., noting the high tides. City officials closed 11 roads because of the flooded streets, which seeped into homes and buildings, toppled trees and overwhelmed storm drain systems.

    Here are the list of closed roads.

    1. Lake Herman Road

    2. Reservoir Road

    3. East 2nd at Reservoir Road

    4. Channel Road

    5. Park Road (Bayshore to Industrial)

    6. Oregon at Industrial

    7. East 2nd & Industrial to Park & Industrial

    8. Bayshore betwen Oak & Northbound I-680 offramp

    9. Industrial east of Channel Road

    10. East B Street

    11. 500 block East G & H Street

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 45 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices