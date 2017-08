A three-story apartment building in Berkeley was the scene of a fire Sunday night. (Aug. 6, 2017)

Firefighters knocked down a two-alarm fire that prompted evacuations at a three-story apartment building in Berkeley on Sunday night, according to the Berkeley Fire Department.

The fire ignited about 7:30 p.m. at 1420 Addison St. There was one burn victim, fire Chief Gil Dong said in a Twitter post at about 8:10 p.m. He also said the fire was under control at that time.

No other injuries were reported.

No further details were available.