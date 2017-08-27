Birthplace of Free Speech Movement Braces for Possible Fight

The organizer of a "No to Marxism in America" rally in Berkeley has asked supporters to stay away from her Sunday event due to "violent threats," but counter-protesters are still planning to converge at the East Bay city to castigate hate.

Police and city officials plan to keep an eye on the various gatherings in the event that violence crops up in the area known as the birthplace of the free speech movement.

One counter-protest coined "Bay Area Rally Against Hate" is slated to take place on the campus of the University of California, Berkeley, but university police are encouraging people to "stay away" from the demonstration.

Communities Against Racism and Fascism (CARF) also plans to hold a demonstration in opposition to the once-planned anti-Marxist rally, according to organizers.

Controversial Political Rallies Called Off in SF, Berkeley

The counter-protests come on the heels of the planned "No to Marxism in America" rally, which was recently toned down when organizer Amber Cummings warned others to steer clear of the gathering while she plans to attend it alone.

In a statement issued Friday, Cummings expressed "grave concerns for the safety of people" who had planned to attend her 1 p.m. protest at Martin Luther King Jr. Civic Center Park.

"I stress I DO NOT WANT ANYONE COMING and if they do you will be turned away, I'm sorry for this but I want this event to happen peacefully and I do not want to risk anyone getting harmed by terrorists," Cummings wrote.



Despite Cummings' call, some Berkeley residents fear that violence will once again rear its head as it did in April when supporters and detractors of President Donald Trump clashed on city streets.

"I'm always concerned about the security and I'm planning to stay away," Liza Malm of Berkeley said.

Brandon Morgan of Berkeley is also one of those who plans to steer clear of the potential rally areas.

"We're planning on staying home, staying away," he said. "But we hope that the community coming together will dissuade people who want to come and be violent."

The anti-Marxist rally's alleged ties to white nationalists was criticized by Berkeley officials at a news conference Tuesday, where Cummings showed up unexpectedly.

"From what we’re seeing, people like Richard Spencer and Kyle Chapman — very sort of 'alt-right leaders' — that have been in Berkeley have said that they intend to come this weekend," Berkeley Mayor Jesse Arreguin said, urging city residents to avoid the park where the rally was expected to unfold.



Upon being lumped with hate groups, Cummings responded: "I do not support white supremacy. White supremacy is not allowed at our rally. We do not want racists there. We do not want hateful people there. We do not want violent people there. If anybody is coming with the intent of violence, do not come to my rally."

Despite her unequivocal position, Berkeley's Deputy City Manager Jovan Grogan on Thursday denied Cummings' permit request, citing several city codes that she had failed to meet with her application, including a lack of explanation for security arrangements and absence of emergency medical service coordination. Cummings issued another statement Saturday claiming that she asked Berkeley police to escort her to and from the event, but she says she was denied.

The idea behind the rally — which was meant to encourage people to take a stance against political violence and Marxist ideology — has deen diluted, Cummings claimed.

"This all needs to stop and we need the violence to come to an end," she wrote. "I have concerns that Antifa and BAMN will attack my people attending the event and in good conscience I cannot risk this happening."

Antifa — or "anti-fascist" — is the term recently used to describe groups, who are far left-leaning.



Cummings also accused Berkeley city leaders and police of preventing people from carrying gear that will allow them to protect themselves.

Since Donald Trump was elected as president of the United States, Berkeley has become a flashpoint of political unrest. People who oppose him rioted on Election Night.

On Tax Day, hundreds exchanged blows, burned flags, and set off fireworks at dueling rallies at which 20 people were arrested and 11 injured, police said.

Seemingly undeterred by Cummings' announcement, Berkeley officials on Friday imposed rules on anyone who gathers at Civic Center Park. People are not allowed to affix signs or flags on sticks or poles, and masks, scarfs and bandanas are not permitted either.

The ``No to Marxism in America'' rally in downtown Berkeley comes a day after a controversial freedom rally planned by a right-wing group fizzled amid throngs of counter-protesters in San Francisco. San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee declared victory over a group he branded as inviting hate.

