Berkeley Police Release Images of Pro-Trump Suspects

Berkeley police need your help to identify three more people they say committed crimes during last month's pro-Trump rally. Cheryl Hurd reports.

Berkeley police need your help to identify three more people they say committed crimes during last month's pro-Trump rally.

The trio face charges ranging from robbery to assault with a deadly weapon.

Another pro-Trump, pro-patriot rally is set for this Saturday, raising concerns about the potential for violence. Those concerns prompted the cancellation of a popular downtown farmers market.

In preparation for Saturday's rally, police are not allowing cars to park on certain streets. The so-called patriot’s day rally is scheduled to take place at Civic Center Park. Police are hoping it will be peaceful but are bracing for violence.

Meanwhile, Berkeley police on Wednesday night released another set of photographs from last month's bloody demonstration at Civic Center Plaza, a rally that turned violent when supporters of President Donald Trump clashed with protesters.

"We’re asking for help identifying three more people responsible for having committed crimes like robbery, assault with a deadly weapon and battery with serious bodily injury," the department said.

Saturday’s rally is being promoted on Kyle Chapman’s Facebook page. He’s the self-described patriot who was arrested at last month’s Berkeley rally. He was arrested again Monday after reportedly getting into a fight with a skateboarder while promoting the upcoming demonistration.

All of this tension and violence has Berkeley residents on edge. The city’s popular farmers market has been cancelled out of caution.

Investigative Perk for Piedmont Residents Causing Injuries on the Job

"It’s kind of scary, all the violence that happened last time," one resident said. "I just hope people can use their words and get along."