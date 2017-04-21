Police block off streets in Berkeley after receiving reports about a possible gunman. (April 21, 2017)

Berkeley police are warning residents to shelter in place Friday afternoon after receiving reports about a man walking around with a gun, police said.

Those along the 2200 block of McKinley Avenue, 1800 block of Allston Way, 1800 block of Bancroft Way and 2200 block of Grant Street are being asked to shelter in place, according to police. Others are being asked to avoid the area.

If anyone sees or hears anything suspicious, they are asked to contact 911.

Further information was not available at the time.

Stay tuned for details.