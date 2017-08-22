The city of Berkeley once again is gearing up for what could be another showdown between the right and left with rallies this weekend and in September. Pete Suratos reports.

The organizer of an upcoming Berkeley rally showed up unexpectedly at a Tuesday news conference and refuted Bay Area leaders' condemnation of her event's alleged ties to white nationalists.

Amber Cummings, who identifies as a transgender female, emphasized that white nationalists are not welcome at her anti-Marxism rally Saturday at Martin Luther King Jr. Civic Center Park.

Asked to comment about being lumped with hate groups, she responded: "I do not support white supremacy. White supremacy is not allowed at our rally. We do not want racists there. We do not want hateful people there. We do not want violent people there. If anybody is coming with the intent of violence, do not come to my rally."

Along with a repudiation of hatred and violence, Cummings, who wore sunglasses and covered her face with a bandana, pointed out that Saturday's gathering had been created in June, months before a destructive rally in Charlottesville, Va. drew Klu Klux Klan members, white supremacists and neo-Nazis and led to three deaths.

At Tuesday's news conference, however, Rep. Barbara Lee, Berkeley Mayor Jesse Arreguin, Sen. Nancy Skinner, assemblymen Rob Bonta and Tony Thurmond, and Supervisor Keith Carson decried bigotry, racism and intolerance. Despite Cummings' impassioned explanation otherwise, they continued to refer to Saturday's rally as a white nationalist event.

When asked why, Arreguin replied: "From what we’re seeing, people like Richard Spencer and Kyle Chapman — very sort of 'alt-right leaders' — that have been in Berkeley have said that they intend to come this weekend. We don’t know how many people are going to come, we just have to be prepared as a community and keep our community safe and we’ll do that this weekend."

According to Cummings, an estimated 300 people plan to rally Saturday.

Although the event isn't permitted by the city, it will go on as planned in the name of the First Amendment. That isn't stopping Berkeley officials from encouraging people to avoid the area due to concerns about outbreaks of violence and destruction, similar to what the city has seen multiple times this year.

President Donald Trump's supporters faced off with protesters at a "Patriots Day" free speech rally on April 15 in Berkeley. More than a dozen people were arrested after fistfights broke out.

University of California, Berkeley students are also concerned because Milo Yiannopoulos, a controversial "alt-right" speaker, is expected back on campus in September. His scheduled appearance in February was canceled after it led to fiery, destructive protests.

"There is such a thing as too far left and too far right, so I think it's going to be a little dangerous around campus during that time," student Cindy Kreck said.

Still, the university says it will allow all speech on campus, even if it's filled with hate.

"We contest speech that we don't like with more speech, and the best disinfectant is sunlight," university spokesman Dan Mogulof said.

Mogulof said UC Berkeley officials will do the needful to keep people safe.