Betty the Black Lab, Found 100 Miles Away, is Back Home

A 9-month-old puppy was happily reunited with her owner Wednesday after escaping or allegedly being stolen last weekend from her own kennel, the Marin County Sheriff's Office said.

Marin County deputies and Animal Control officers tracked down Betty, a black Labrador retriever, after her owner, a longtime resident of Point Reyes Station, reported her missing Saturday. The dog was located in Tracy, about 100 miles from home, after multiple agencies distributed fliers and the Humane Society filed a lost dog report, sharing all the available information via email.

After deputies investigated Betty's kennel Sunday, they determined the dog had gotten loose somehow or had been taken, sheriff's officials said. They followed leads to a residence in Tracy, where they had received reports of an individual suspected of being in possession of a dog closely matching Betty’s description. Deputies made contact with the individual and through conversation were able to establish that the dog in question was most likely Betty, sheriff's officials said.

Betty was then taken to the Tracy Humane Society to stay overnight until her owners could positively identify her.

Video Clothes Believed to Belong to Missing Driver Spotted

On Wednesday, she was back home, sleeping in her own bed. Sheriff's officials did not say whether a crime occurred.

The sheriff's office said multiple agencies assisted in the return of Betty, including the Marin Humane Society, the Novato Police Department, the Petaluma Police Department, the Tracy Animal Shelter and the Oregon Department of Transportation.

Investigative SF Restaurants With Poor Health Ratings Can Buy 2nd Chances

They also credited their "community partners" for helping via social media.