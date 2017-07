A bicyclist on Saturday was killed in a fatal crash with a VTA train in San Jose.

A witness said that the collision occurred at Parkmoor Avenue and Race Street.

VTA said in a statement that service on the Winchester - Mountain View light rail line had been disrupted. A bus bridge was set up to transport passengers between the Fruitdale and San Fernando stations.

Further details were not immediately available.

