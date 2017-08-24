Big Rig Crash Causes Massive Traffic Jam on Interstate 580 Over Altamont Pass - NBC Bay Area
Big Rig Crash Causes Massive Traffic Jam on Interstate 580 Over Altamont Pass

By NBC Bay Area staff

    Alameda County Fire Department
    An overturned big rig crash on Interstate 580 near Tracy backed up traffic for miles and hours Thursday. (Aug. 24, 2017)

    A big-rig rollover crash on eastbound Interstate 580 near Tracy blocked lanes for hours and backed up traffic for miles Thursday, according to Caltrans and the Alameda County Fire Department.

    The crash occurred when the truck driver lost his brakes and pulled off the roadway to slow down before rolling over in the tractor trailer, fire officials said. No injuries were reported.

    Diesel fuel was leaking, and the wreck spilled more than 40,000 pounds of broken glass, officials said.

    Also, fire officials were concerned about the stability of the rig and feared it may roll back over onto the freeway.

    Late Thursday night, traffic was backed up solid for about 10 miles in the eastbound direction, the California Highway Patrol said. 

