A big-rig carrying 70,000 pounds of washers and dryers overturned in unincorporated Alameda County Wednesday morning, closing an on- and off-ramp to Interstate 238, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash, which occurred just before 2 a.m., happened when a big-rig driver travelling too fast lost control and tipped as it was exiting Interstate 238 at E. 14th Street, according to the CHP. The crash prompted officials to close the ramps in the immediate vicinity.

CHP expects the ramps to be closed until 6 or 7 a.m. while crews work to clear the wreck. Due to the location of the crash, CHP does not anticipate that the overturned big-rig will have a significant impact on the morning commute.

The driver of the big rig is OK, according to the CHP.