Big-Rig Crash Shuts Down Interstate 238 Ramps in Unincorporated Alameda County - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
East Bay

East Bay

The latest news from around the East Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Big-Rig Crash Shuts Down Interstate 238 Ramps in Unincorporated Alameda County

By Bob Redell

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    (Published 2 hours ago)

    A big-rig carrying 70,000 pounds of washers and dryers overturned in unincorporated Alameda County Wednesday morning, closing an on- and off-ramp to Interstate 238, according to the California Highway Patrol.

    The crash, which occurred just before 2 a.m., happened when a big-rig driver travelling too fast lost control and tipped as it was exiting Interstate 238 at E. 14th Street, according to the CHP. The crash prompted officials to close the ramps in the immediate vicinity.

    CHP expects the ramps to be closed until 6 or 7 a.m. while crews work to clear the wreck. Due to the location of the crash, CHP does not anticipate that the overturned big-rig will have a significant impact on the morning commute.

    The driver of the big rig is OK, according to the CHP.

    Published 2 hours ago
    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices