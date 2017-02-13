Big-Rig Crashes, Spills Fuel near Interstate 680 and Auto Mall Parkway | NBC Bay Area
DEVELOPING: 
188,000 Evacuated near Lake Oroville
NBC_OTS_BAY1

Big-Rig Crashes, Spills Fuel near Interstate 680 and Auto Mall Parkway

By Bay City News

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    NBC Bay Area
    Crews work to remove a disabled big-rig in Fremont. (Feb. 13, 2017)

    A big-rig is stuck on Interstate Highway 680 at Auto Mall Parkway and backing up traffic, according to Fremont police.

    Shortly before 4 a.m., the big-rig hit the center median, and is currently blocking traffic. There are no injuries, police said. The big-rig spilled fuel, forcing crews to clean up the hazard.

    California Highway Patrol officers arrived to assist with traffic control and to close the northbound Highway 680 offramp at Auto Mall Parkway.

    No further details were immediately available.

    Published 14 minutes ago | Updated 8 minutes ago
    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices