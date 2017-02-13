A big-rig is stuck on Interstate Highway 680 at Auto Mall Parkway and backing up traffic, according to Fremont police.

Shortly before 4 a.m., the big-rig hit the center median, and is currently blocking traffic. There are no injuries, police said. The big-rig spilled fuel, forcing crews to clean up the hazard.

California Highway Patrol officers arrived to assist with traffic control and to close the northbound Highway 680 offramp at Auto Mall Parkway.

No further details were immediately available.