Blach Bludgeoned by Reds, Giants Blown Out Again

For the second straight night, the Reds roughed up the Giants' starting pitcher and cruised to a convincing win Saturday night.
Ty Blach managed to go just three innings as the Reds pounded out 11 hits, 10 runs (eight earned) to beat the Giants 14-2.
Cincinnati scored in each of the first five innings, including a six-run third inning.
Speedster Billy Hamilton led the attack with three hits, while former Giants farmhand Adam Duvall hit his ninth home run of the season.
Eduardo Nunez and Gorkys Hernandez drove in the only runs for the Giants.
