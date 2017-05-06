Blach Bludgeoned by Reds, Giants Blown Out Again

Ty Blach #50 of the San Francisco Giants pitches in the second inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on May 6, 2017 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

For the second straight night, the Reds roughed up the Giants' starting pitcher and cruised to a convincing win Saturday night.

Ty Blach managed to go just three innings as the Reds pounded out 11 hits, 10 runs (eight earned) to beat the Giants 14-2.

Investigative Street Meat Sold in San Francisco Ends up in Restaurants

Cincinnati scored in each of the first five innings, including a six-run third inning.

Speedster Billy Hamilton led the attack with three hits, while former Giants farmhand Adam Duvall hit his ninth home run of the season.

Video Flaring at Valero Refinery Prompts Evacuations in Benicia

Eduardo Nunez and Gorkys Hernandez drove in the only runs for the Giants.