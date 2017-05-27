Teams Scour Delta for Missing Boater | NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
East Bay

East Bay

The latest news from around the East Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Teams Scour Delta for Missing Boater

By NBC Bay Area staff

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    NBC Bay Area
    Crews search for a missing boater near Antioch. (May 27, 2017)

    A man jumped from his boat just east of Antioch Saturday evening to apparently retrieve his hat, but he hasn't been seen since, according to officials.

    The U.S. Coast Guard and Contra Costa County Sheriff's Department are combing the Sacramento–San Joaquin River Delta for the missing man, who is described as being in his 50s and wearing a brown shirt, swim suit and no shoes.

    Another person was on the boat when the man jumped off, but they were unable to find the man, according to officials.

    Further information was not available.

    Published at 10:43 PM PDT on May 27, 2017 | Updated at 11:00 PM PDT on May 27, 2017
    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices