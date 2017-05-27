Teams Scour Delta for Missing Boater

A man jumped from his boat just east of Antioch Saturday evening to apparently retrieve his hat, but he hasn't been seen since, according to officials.

The U.S. Coast Guard and Contra Costa County Sheriff's Department are combing the Sacramento–San Joaquin River Delta for the missing man, who is described as being in his 50s and wearing a brown shirt, swim suit and no shoes.

Another person was on the boat when the man jumped off, but they were unable to find the man, according to officials.

Further information was not available.