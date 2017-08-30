Boaters Rescued Near Alcatraz Island - NBC Bay Area
San Francisco

Boaters Rescued Near Alcatraz Island

By NBC Bay Area staff

    The Bay Wolf

    A couple of boaters owe a thank you to their fellow Bay sailors after a water rescue.

    The boat two men were sailing on Tuesday night ended up on the rocks at Alcatraz Island. One of the men ended up in the water, with the other clinging to the rocks.

    An emergency call went out and a nearby charter boat, called the Bay Wolf, responded. Crews on the charter boat rescued one man and directed the Coast Guard to the other man.

    The Bay Wolf captain said he only did what he hopes any other boater on the Bay would do: Help when a call comes in.

    No injuries were reported.

