Crews conduct a search near the Pittsburg Marina following a boating incident. (May 20, 2017)

A boating incident near the Pittsburg Marina prompted a search Saturday afternoon, according to fire officials.

At least one minor was located, but the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District tweeted that a search was "still underway" as of 6 p.m.



Multiple agencies are assisting with the search.

Further information was not available at the time.