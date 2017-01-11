Body Found on Muni Tracks in SF: Transit Officials | NBC Bay Area
Body Found on Muni Tracks in SF: Transit Officials

By Bay City News

    A body was found on the Muni tracks on Wednesday, causing major delays in the subway system between the West Portal and Church Street stations, according to a San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency spokesman.

    The SFMTA began reporting delays shortly after 3 p.m.

    Muni spokesman Paul Rose said a body was found on the inbound trackway near the Church Street Station.

    Police and Muni officials were working to pull video footage of the area and determine what happened.

    Due to the delays, passengers are being advised to take alternate routes to their destinations.

    Bus shuttles are providing service between West Portal and Van Ness stations and BART will be honoring Muni fares.

