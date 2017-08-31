Niners quarterback C.J. Beathard (No. 3) had a long TD run vs. the Chargers Thursday night. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Welcome to the 49ers roster, Victor Bolden Jr.

After yet another scintillating performance, it’s going to be a crime if the former Oregon State wide receiver and return specialist isn’t on San Francisco’s opening-game roster.

In the 49ers’ fourth and final exhibition game Thursday night vs. the visiting Los Angeles Chargers, Bolden again flashed his speed and ability to elude defenders, returning a punt 92 yards for a touchdown. He also caught a pass for 9 yards.

The game – a 23-13 San Francisco victory -- was the last chance for those on the roster bubble to make a statement, and Bolden certainly made another loud one. In fact, the 5-foot-8, 178-pounder has been making his case throughout training camp and the exhibition season. He had a 104-yard kickoff return for a TD in an earlier game and was averaging 34.4 yards on eight kickoff returns going into Thursday night’s summer finale.

The 49ers, who’ve been looking for an electric playmaker in the return game, now appear to have found one in the undrafted free agent who excelled in that role at Oregon State, returning three kickoffs and one punt for touchdowns in his college career.

Tweeted Cam Inman, who covers the 49ers for the Bay Area News Group, after Bolden’s touchdown Thursday night: “… Bolden with a 92-yard punt return (second special teams TD this exhibition season). #MakingTheCut”.

Another young 49er also had an electric run, rookie quarterback C.J. Beathard, Thursday night’s starter. He picked up 80 yards on three carries, including one for 62 yards and a score.

Video Man Arrested on Suspicion of Setting Ponderosa Fire

Bolden will find out officially if he made the team by Saturday, when all NFL teams have to be down to their 53-man roster. Of course, the 49ers could make some additional moves beyond Saturday to pick up players discarded by other teams in time for the regular-season opener Sept. 10 against the Carolina Panthers.